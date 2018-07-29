Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Phegley has logged starts in two of the past four games and made good use of them, going 3-for-8 with Saturday's double and a run. The 30-year-old continues to serve as a solid complement to primary backstop Jonathan Lucroy, slashing .240/.286/.440 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI across 56 plate appearances thus far this season.