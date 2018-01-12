Athletics' Josh Phegley: Avoids arbitration
Phegley agreed to a one-year deal with Oakland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This was the first offseason he was an arbitration-eligible player. In 2017, Phegley slashed .201/.255/.336 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 57 games, and should continue serving on the short-end of the catching platoon with Bruce Maxwell during the 2018 campaign.
