Athletics' Josh Phegley: Avoids major setback
Phegley (thumb) reported Wednesday that his shoulder is alright after being hit by a pitch with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley appears to have avoided a major setback in his recovery, and he will catch again at the Triple-A level on Thursday. The 31-year-old also reported that his thumb felt "great," which is an encouraging development as he continues to work his way back to the majors.
