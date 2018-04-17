Phegley (finger) is 3-for-11 since transferring his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Most notably, the injured backstop was able to catch a nearly complete game Monday. He's split time between catcher and DH during his rehab assignment. It seems like Phegley is nearing a return from the disabled list, though he'll likely need to prove he can catch on back-to-back nights before the Athletics will think about activating him.