Athletics' Josh Phegley: Back to catching with Triple-A
Phegley (finger) is 3-for-11 since transferring his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Most notably, the injured backstop was able to catch a nearly complete game Monday. He's split time between catcher and DH during his rehab assignment. It seems like Phegley is nearing a return from the disabled list, though he'll likely need to prove he can catch on back-to-back nights before the Athletics will think about activating him.
