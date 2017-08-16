Play

Phegley (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

He was thought to be beginning his rehab assignment Tuesday, but it was apparently delayed a day. Look for him to return to the short side of a platoon behind the dish for the A's before the end of August.

