Athletics' Josh Phegley: Begins rehab assignment
Phegley (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
He was thought to be beginning his rehab assignment Tuesday, but it was apparently delayed a day. Look for him to return to the short side of a platoon behind the dish for the A's before the end of August.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Ramps up activity in last two days•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Progressing in rehab•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Oblique ailment results in DL stint•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Held out with oblique injury•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...