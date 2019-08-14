Athletics' Josh Phegley: Being evaluated after plunking

Phegley (thumb) was hit by a pitch in the left shoulder in Monday's game with Triple-A Las Vegas and is set to be evaluated by the Athletics' medical staff, the Associated Press reports.

Phegley has gone 1-for-6 over his first two rehab games with the Aviators, and he appeared to be on the verge of activation from the thumb issue that landed him on the injured list in the first place. More information on whether Monday's developments will delay his return timeline should be available shortly after Phegley is evaluated.