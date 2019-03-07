Athletics' Josh Phegley: Benefits from Herrmann injury
Phegley is now believed to be assured of an Opening Day roster spot in the wake of Chris Herrmann's expected arthroscopic knee surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Phegley has been battling fellow veteran Nick Hundley for the backup catcher job, but it appears both players will now remain with the Athletics when the team breaks camp. The 31-year-old endured a second straight mediocre season at the plate in 2018, slashing .204/.255/.344 across 102 plate appearances. However, Phegley knows the pitching staff well and will presumably serve as part of a platoon with Hundley, while Herrmann's recovery timeline is expected to be clarified once his surgery is completed.
