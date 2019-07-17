Athletics' Josh Phegley: Better in small post-ASB sample
Phegley, who's sat in five of the Athletics' 10 games during July in favor of Chris Herrmann, is 3-for-8 with two RBI and two runs over his two post-All-Star-break starts.
Phegley had opened July going 0-for-11 while starting three of the Athletics' six pre-All-Star-break games, but he's picked up the pace a bit over the last pair of starts. The veteran catcher has a .256/.297/.447 line for the season, has tied his career high with nine home runs, and has driven in a career-best 44 runs. However, Herrmann has also been playing well during his relatively limited opportunities, and Nick Hundley (knee) is getting closer to a return with the start of a rehab assignment scheduled for Wednesday. Phegley's roster spot would appear to be safe, but more outings the likes of Tuesday's 2-for-4, two-RBI effort against the Mariners will go a long way toward preventing Herrmann from making too many inroads into Phegley's playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...