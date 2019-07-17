Athletics' Josh Phegley: Better in small post-ASB sample

Phegley, who's sat in five of the Athletics' 10 games during July in favor of Chris Herrmann, is 3-for-8 with two RBI and two runs over his two post-All-Star-break starts.

Phegley had opened July going 0-for-11 while starting three of the Athletics' six pre-All-Star-break games, but he's picked up the pace a bit over the last pair of starts. The veteran catcher has a .256/.297/.447 line for the season, has tied his career high with nine home runs, and has driven in a career-best 44 runs. However, Herrmann has also been playing well during his relatively limited opportunities, and Nick Hundley (knee) is getting closer to a return with the start of a rehab assignment scheduled for Wednesday. Phegley's roster spot would appear to be safe, but more outings the likes of Tuesday's 2-for-4, two-RBI effort against the Mariners will go a long way toward preventing Herrmann from making too many inroads into Phegley's playing time.