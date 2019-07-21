Athletics' Josh Phegley: Clocks 10th homer
Phegley went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, a sac fly and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Minnesota.
Down 4-0 in the fifth inning, Phegley's two-run blast started the Athletics' comeback attempt. He later brought in another run with a sac fly to give the team a 6-5 lead in the eighth. Phegley is up to 10 homers on the year, a new career-best for the 31-year-old.
