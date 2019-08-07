Athletics' Josh Phegley: Close to throwing

Phegley (thumb) is expected to resume throwing Wednesday or Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley has been sidelined since the end of July with a bruised right thumb. Manager Bob Melvin noted earlier in the week that the backstop isn't expected to rejoin the Athletics during their current road trip, which ends Aug. 15. Dustin Garneau and Chris Herrmann should continue to fill in behind the dish while Phegley remains sidelined.

