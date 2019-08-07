Athletics' Josh Phegley: Close to throwing
Phegley (thumb) is expected to resume throwing Wednesday or Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley has been sidelined since the end of July with a bruised right thumb. Manager Bob Melvin noted earlier in the week that the backstop isn't expected to rejoin the Athletics during their current road trip, which ends Aug. 15. Dustin Garneau and Chris Herrmann should continue to fill in behind the dish while Phegley remains sidelined.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Not expected to come off IL yet•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: No IL stint expected•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Departs with thumb issue•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Remains out Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...