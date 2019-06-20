Athletics' Josh Phegley: Clubs three-run homer

Phegley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Phegley started the scoring with his three-run shot during the fifth inning, and he also came around to score after his leadoff double in the seventh. The 31-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career with a .267/.314/.500 slash line and nine homers in 60 games.