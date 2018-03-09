Phegley appears likely to open the year at Triple-A Nashville after the A's agreed to a one-year deal with Jonathan Lucroy on Friday.

Like Phegley, Lucroy bats right-handed and has better career splits against lefties than righties, so it seems logical that Phegley will be the odd man out while Lucroy splits time with Bruce Maxwell. Phegley was already a very fringe option at the position, even in deep leagues, and now he moves even further down the rankings at fantasy baseball's most desolate position.