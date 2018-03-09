Athletics' Josh Phegley: Could open year at Triple-A
Phegley appears likely to open the year at Triple-A Nashville after the A's agreed to a one-year deal with Jonathan Lucroy on Friday.
Like Phegley, Lucroy bats right-handed and has better career splits against lefties than righties, so it seems logical that Phegley will be the odd man out while Lucroy splits time with Bruce Maxwell. Phegley was already a very fringe option at the position, even in deep leagues, and now he moves even further down the rankings at fantasy baseball's most desolate position.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Avoids arbitration•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Struggling since DL return•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Officially activated from DL•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set for activation Friday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Hit by pitch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Team not rushing rehab•
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...