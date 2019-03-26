Phegley sustained a forehead contusion in Monday's 5-4 exhibition loss to the Athletics, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Phegley drew the start behind the plate in the second game of the Bay Bridge series but exited earlier than initially planned to get evaluated for a concussion. He fortunately passed all tests, so Phegley should be available for Thursday's home opener versus the Angels. Phegley is slated to split time at catcher with Nick Hundley until Chris Herrmann (knee) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories