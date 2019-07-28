Athletics' Josh Phegley: Departs with thumb issue

Phegley left Sunday's game against the Rangers due to a left thumb contusion, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Given the nature of the issue, Phegley's injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, though it's concerning that the injury is on his glove hand. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

