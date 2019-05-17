Athletics' Josh Phegley: Drives in four
Phegley went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.
Phegley played a major role in the Athletics' offensive explosion Thursday, with the highlight being a two-run home run off Blaine Hardy in the sixth inning. It was fifth homer of the year, but he also delivered an RBI-single in the third inning and an RBI-double in the seventh. He's provided valuable production as the team's primary catcher, and now has 26 RBI and 18 runs scored while also hitting .295 across 109 plate appearances for the season.
