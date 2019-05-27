Athletics' Josh Phegley: Drives in three runs Sunday

Phegley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Phegley launched a solo home run to left in the second inning before adding a two-run double in the seventh. He had scuffled at the plate lately, going 1-for-13 over his last five appearances, but this performance lifts his OPS to a solid .830 for the season. Phegley can be a useful fantasy piece when he's on and will now look to regain his form after the recent struggles.