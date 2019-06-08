Athletics' Josh Phegley: Drives in three
Phegley went 2-for-2 with a two run double and a solo homer during Oakland's 10-5 loss to the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Pinch-hitting for Nick Hundley in the fourth inning, Phegley hit a two-run double to pull the Athletics to within one run, and later added his eighth home run in the seventh inning off Jeffrey Springs. The 31-year-old has now driven in 37 runs in 148 at bats, and has a solid .270/.313/.507 slash line this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...