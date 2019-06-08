Athletics' Josh Phegley: Drives in three

Phegley went 2-for-2 with a two run double and a solo homer during Oakland's 10-5 loss to the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Pinch-hitting for Nick Hundley in the fourth inning, Phegley hit a two-run double to pull the Athletics to within one run, and later added his eighth home run in the seventh inning off Jeffrey Springs. The 31-year-old has now driven in 37 runs in 148 at bats, and has a solid .270/.313/.507 slash line this season.