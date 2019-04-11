Athletics' Josh Phegley: Emerging as No. 1 catcher
Phegley will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He'll be behind the dish for the fourth time in five games and looks to have at least temporarily supplanted Nick Hundley as the Athletics' No. 1 backstop. Phegley is in the midst of one of the best offensive stretches of his career, as he's recorded at least one extra-base hit -- including a pair of home runs -- in each of his last four games. He should be worth rostering in leagues that start two catchers while he's swinging a hot bat.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Leaves yard again•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rips first homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Good to go for home opener•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Dealing with bruise on forehead•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Splitting time with Hundley•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...