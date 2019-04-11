Phegley will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll be behind the dish for the fourth time in five games and looks to have at least temporarily supplanted Nick Hundley as the Athletics' No. 1 backstop. Phegley is in the midst of one of the best offensive stretches of his career, as he's recorded at least one extra-base hit -- including a pair of home runs -- in each of his last four games. He should be worth rostering in leagues that start two catchers while he's swinging a hot bat.

