Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Sunday that Phegley will likely have to battle non-roster invitee Nick Hundley for the No. 2 catching job during spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "We envision [Chris] Herrmann being one of the [two] guys," Melvin said. "It's why we signed him. Things change along the way, but we brought him in to give him a pretty good opportunity."

The victor of the job battle will be slated for the short side of a platoon behind the plate with Herrmann, a left-handed hitter. Phegley's lack of roster security and the prospect of limited plate appearances if he does break camp with the big club makes him a rather unappealing fantasy target in both two-catcher mixed leagues and AL-only settings.