Athletics' Josh Phegley: Facing roster battle
Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Sunday that Phegley will likely have to battle non-roster invitee Nick Hundley for the No. 2 catching job during spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "We envision [Chris] Herrmann being one of the [two] guys," Melvin said. "It's why we signed him. Things change along the way, but we brought him in to give him a pretty good opportunity."
The victor of the job battle will be slated for the short side of a platoon behind the plate with Herrmann, a left-handed hitter. Phegley's lack of roster security and the prospect of limited plate appearances if he does break camp with the big club makes him a rather unappealing fantasy target in both two-catcher mixed leagues and AL-only settings.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set for short-side platoon work•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Re-signs with Oakland•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Scores three runs•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Logs two extra-base hits•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Another pair of hits in loss•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Singles in rare start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...