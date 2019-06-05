Athletics' Josh Phegley: Gets day off

Phegley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Phegley will give way to Nick Hundley behind the dish after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-2 win. Through 48 appearances this season, Phegley is slashing .271/.313/.493 with seven homers and 33 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories