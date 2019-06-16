Athletics' Josh Phegley: Getting day off

Phegley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Phegley has fallen on hard times offensively in June, recording only six hits in 35 at-bats across 13 games. Beau Taylor will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale, but Phegley still looks fairly secure in his role as the Athletics' No. 1 backstop, especially with Nick Hundley (back) and Chris Herrmann (knee) both stuck on the injured list.