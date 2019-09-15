Athletics' Josh Phegley: Goes yard in win

Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

Phegley cranked his go-ahead homer in the fourth inning off Rangers starter Mike Minor. The catcher is up to 12 homers, 59 RBI and 43 runs scored in a career-high 101 games this season. He has struggled in September, going 4-for-26 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in eight games while losing time behind the dish to Sean Murphy.

