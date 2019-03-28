Athletics' Josh Phegley: Good to go for home opener
Phegley (forehead) will start at catcher and hit ninth Thursday in the Athletics' home opener against the Angels.
Phegley bruised his forehead during an exhibition game Monday against the Giants, but the injury was never expected to impact his status for Thursday. He'll step in behind the plate for the second time this season after Nick Hundley started one of the Athletics' two games last week against the Mariners in Japan.
