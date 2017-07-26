Phegley was scratched with left oblique tightness prior to Wednesday's game, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Phegley was replaced in the lineup by Bruce Maxwell and could miss an extended period of time depending on the severity of the injury. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Phegley is hitting .205/.246/.346 with three home runs and seven RBI in 47 games.

