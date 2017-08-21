Athletics' Josh Phegley: Hit by pitch Sunday
Phegley (oblique) was pulled from Sunday's rehab game at Triple-A Nashville after a pitch hit his leg, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fortunately, it doesn't seem as if Phegley suffered a serious injury during Sunday's outing. However, this could slightly delay his activation from the disabled list, as the A's had previously said that Phegley wouldn't be rushed through his rehab assignment. Until he's ready to return, Bruce Maxwell and Dustin Garneau will continue sharing time at catcher.
