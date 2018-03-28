Athletics' Josh Phegley: Hits 10-day DL
The Athletics placed Phegley (fingers) on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Phegley's hopes of cracking the Opening Day roster ended after he fractured two fingers on his right hand in a Cactus League game last week. With the Athletics' late-spring addition of Jonathan Lucroy to their catcher ranks, there may not be room for Phegley on the active roster once the 30-year-old is healthy again. Phegley had already entered spring training second on the depth chart behind Bruce Maxwell, who now checks in as Lucroy's backup.
