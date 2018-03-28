The Athletics placed Phegley (fingers) on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Phegley's hopes of cracking the Opening Day roster ended after he fractured two fingers on his right hand in a Cactus League game last week. With the Athletics' late-spring addition of Jonathan Lucroy to their catcher ranks, there may not be room for Phegley on the active roster once the 30-year-old is healthy again. Phegley had already entered spring training second on the depth chart behind Bruce Maxwell, who now checks in as Lucroy's backup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories