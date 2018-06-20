Athletics' Josh Phegley: Homer and two RBI
Phegley went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Phegley blasted a solo shot in the second inning, going back-to-back with Franklin Barreto following the latter's three-run round tripper. The 30-year-old has been seeing very limited playing time backing up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate, and is slashing .235/.222/.529 through 17 at-bats.
