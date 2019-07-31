Athletics' Josh Phegley: Lands on injured list

Phegley (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Phegley left Sunday's game against the Rangers with a bruised right thumb, though the Athletics originally didn't expect him to require a trip to the injured list. That optimism was evidently unfounded, however. Beau Taylor was recalled to back up Chris Herrmann in Phegley's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories