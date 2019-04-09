Athletics' Josh Phegley: Leaves yard again
Phegley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.
Phegley now has homers in back-to-back games, and Monday's line pushed his season average to an impressive .304 over his first 24 plate appearances. The veteran backstop has significantly outpaced platoon mate Nick Hundley at the plate thus far, but it remains to be seen if he can keep up his stellar numbers after hitting just .204 and .201 over the last two seasons, respectively.
