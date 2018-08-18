Phegley went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Phegley plated a run in the sixth inning on a double, and he added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth after lining another double to left field. As the backup catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy, Phegley figures to see limited playing time down the stretch of the regular season. He's slashing .233/.284/.433 through 22 games in 2018.