Athletics' Josh Phegley: Losing playing time

Phegley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Phegley will sit for the third time in four games and may have at least temporarily surrendered the top catching gig to Chris Herrmann. Over his last 12 games, Phegley has gone 7-for-41 (.171 average) with only one extra-base hit and one walk.

