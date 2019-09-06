Athletics' Josh Phegley: Losing time to top prospect

Phegley is not in Friday's lineup against the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Sean Murphy, one of the game's top offensive and defensive catching prospects, up in the majors, Phegley may start to lose some at-bats down the stretch. Murphy will start for the second time in the last three games after hitting a home run in his big-league debut Wednesday.

