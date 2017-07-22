Athletics' Josh Phegley: Multi-hit effort in Friday's loss
Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.
The backstop's .208 average still lags behind that of previous seasons, but Phegley will continue to share catching duties with Bruce Maxwell. He has hit safely in three of his last four starts, although he's only seen action in five July contests partly due to paternity leave.
