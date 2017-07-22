Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

The backstop's .208 average still lags behind that of previous seasons, but Phegley will continue to share catching duties with Bruce Maxwell. He has hit safely in three of his last four starts, although he's only seen action in five July contests partly due to paternity leave.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast