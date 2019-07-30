Athletics' Josh Phegley: No IL stint expected

Phegley (thumb) is not expected to require a stint on the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley suffered a contusion on his glove hand Sunday against the Rangers, but Slusser's report certainly bodes well for his overall outlook. The Athletics were off Monday, so Phegley could potentially overcome the issue without missing any games.

