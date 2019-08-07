Athletics' Josh Phegley: Not expected to come off IL yet

Manager Bob Melvin confirmed that Phegley (thumb) is not expected to come off the injured list before the Athletics return from their current road trip Aug.15, the Associated Press reports.

Phegley is eligible to come off the IL this Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait almost an additional week before that has a chance to come to pass. Chris Herrmann and Dustin Garneau, both of which have been productive in Phegley's stead, will continue to split time behind the dish during the latter's ongoing absence.