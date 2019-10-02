Play

Athletics' Josh Phegley: Not in starting nine

Phegley is not in the starting lineup for the American League Wild Card Game against the Rays on Wednesday.

Phegley split time with rookie Sean Murphy over the season, so it isn't surprising to see Murphy get the nod Wednesday, especially given Phegley's .190 on-base percentage in his 13 games in September. Murphy will bat ninth while handling the catching duties.

