Phegley (oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday.

Phegley was scratched from Wednesday's lineup in favor of Bruce Maxwell, and the ailment responsible will result in a 10-day minimum absence. Maxwell should take over most of the starts over that stretch, though the team did recall Ryan Lavarnway in a corresponding move to serve as the backup.

