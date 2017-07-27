Athletics' Josh Phegley: Oblique ailment results in DL stint
Phegley (oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday.
Phegley was scratched from Wednesday's lineup in favor of Bruce Maxwell, and the ailment responsible will result in a 10-day minimum absence. Maxwell should take over most of the starts over that stretch, though the team did recall Ryan Lavarnway in a corresponding move to serve as the backup.
