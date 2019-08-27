Athletics' Josh Phegley: On base five times in win

Phegley went 4-for-5 with an RBI infield single, another run-scoring hit, a bases-loaded walk and three runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Phegley did an outstanding job as a bottom-of-the-order agitator against Royals pitching, boosting his season average 11 points to .260, his highest figure since June 30, with the stellar performance. Phegley has been highly productive since returning from his stay on the injured list, as he's now 10-for-23 with two doubles, four RBI, two walks and five runs over the seven games he's suited subsequently suited up for.