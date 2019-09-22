Athletics' Josh Phegley: On base thrice in win

Phegley went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The backstop made his share of noise out of the bottom of the order in the big win, posting his first multi-hit outing since Aug. 26. Phegley has lost occasional playing time to rookie Sean Murphy in September, which may be playing a part in his struggles at the plate thus far this month. Even factoring in Saturday's strong effort, Phegley is hitting just .188 (6-for-32) since the calendar flipped from August, although he does have nine RBI thanks to some timely hitting.