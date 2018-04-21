Phegley (finger) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley was already playing with Nashville on a rehab assignment while recovering from a pair of fractured fingers. He'll remain in the minors now that he's healthy, with Jonathan Lucroy and Bruce Maxwell both ahead of him at the major-league level.

