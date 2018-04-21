Athletics' Josh Phegley: Optioned to Triple-A
Phegley (finger) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley was already playing with Nashville on a rehab assignment while recovering from a pair of fractured fingers. He'll remain in the minors now that he's healthy, with Jonathan Lucroy and Bruce Maxwell both ahead of him at the major-league level.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Back to catching at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Plays in minors rehab game Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: X-ray shows healing•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...