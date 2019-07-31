Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup Tuesday
Phegley (thumb) was not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers and remains day-to-day, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Phegley is still expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, but Monday's day off apparently wasn't sufficient for his thumb contusion to make the necessary improvement for the backstop to suit up against Milwaukee. Phegley's status will be one to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, with Chris Herrmann likely due for another start in his stead if he's forced to miss a second straight contest.
