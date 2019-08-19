Athletics' Josh Phegley: Pair of hits since return

Phegley is 2-for-7 with a run in his two games since returning from the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury.

The backstop was 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Astros, but he'd enjoyed a successful return from the injured list Saturday with a 2-for-4 showing. Phegley will split time with Chris Herrmann at catcher moving forward, as was the case prior to his injury.