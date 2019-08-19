Athletics' Josh Phegley: Pair of hits since return
Phegley is 2-for-7 with a run in his two games since returning from the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury.
The backstop was 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Astros, but he'd enjoyed a successful return from the injured list Saturday with a 2-for-4 showing. Phegley will split time with Chris Herrmann at catcher moving forward, as was the case prior to his injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Back from IL•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Avoids major setback•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Being evaluated after plunking•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Plays back-to-back rehab games•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set to begin rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...