Athletics' Josh Phegley: Picks up three hits
Phegley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Cubs.
Phegley gave the Athletics a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning after lacing an RBI single to left field. He's gone 4-for-9 with three RBI and a run scored to this point, so he's off to a strong start. Phegley will aim to keep it rolling as he attempts to fend off Nick Hundley for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
