Athletics' Josh Phegley: Plates another pair

Phegley went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Phegley was productive once again in the loss, churning out multiple RBI for the second straight game courtesy of a timely two-bagger in the first. The backstop is coming off a month of August during which he hit an impressive .314, and the five runs he's already driven in over his first four games of September have pushed his career-best RBI total to 57.