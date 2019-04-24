Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Phegley came through with yet another timely hit, lacing a double off Lance Lynn to drive in his 10th and 11th runs of the season. The veteran backstop has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 starts, as he continues to significantly outpace platoon mate Nick Hundley (.125 average) at the plate. That's led to Phegley receiving the bulk of playing time behind the dish for the moment, as well as to significantly up his chances of hanging on to a roster spot once Chris Herrmann (knee) reenters the mix at the position.