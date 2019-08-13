Athletics' Josh Phegley: Plays back-to-back rehab games

Phegley (thumb) went 1-for-6 with two walks and a hit by pitch over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and Monday.

Phegley played all nine innings behind the dish in the first game and logged eight frames in the second, lending credence to the notion he's on the verge of activation. Phegley's return will create an interesting logjam at catcher for manager Bob Melvin, who's seen Dustin Garneau serve as a viable replacement alongside Chris Herrmann while Phegley has been sidelined.