Athletics' Josh Phegley: Posting career-best numbers
Phegley, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Monday, now sports a career-best .287/.331/.533 line across 130 plate appearances.
Phegley has taken firm possession of primary backstop duties over the same-handed Nick Hundley by significantly outpacing his teammate at the plate. In addition to his aforementioned solid slash line, Phegley is also now just two home runs and RBI apiece from matching the career-best numbers in those categories he posted in 2015.
