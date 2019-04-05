Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Phegley made noise out of the final spot in the order, and he's now hit safely in each of his last three starts. The veteran backstop continues to split playing time with Nick Hundley during Chris Herrmann's recovery from early-March arthroscopic knee surgery, and Phegley's been the more productive of the two thus far with a .308 average through his first 17 plate appearances.