Athletics' Josh Phegley: Productive from bottom of order
Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.
Phegley made noise out of the final spot in the order, and he's now hit safely in each of his last three starts. The veteran backstop continues to split playing time with Nick Hundley during Chris Herrmann's recovery from early-March arthroscopic knee surgery, and Phegley's been the more productive of the two thus far with a .308 average through his first 17 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Good to go for home opener•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Dealing with bruise on forehead•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Splitting time with Hundley•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Benefits from Herrmann injury•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Picks up three hits•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Facing roster battle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...