Phegley is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday in place of Bruce Maxwell, who'll be placed on the restricted list due to his inability to travel to Toronto for this weekend's four-game series, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Maxwell's pending legal issues stemming from an October 2017 incident prevent him from gaining entry into Canada for the four-game set. That projects to afford Phegley his first big-league opportunity of 2018, after finger fractures he suffered in spring training ultimately cost him an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. Phegley generated a lackluster .201/.255/.336 line with the Athletics over 161 plate appearances in 2017, and he's hitting just .217 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 27 games with the Sounds thus far this season.